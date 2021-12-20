How to Change WhatsApp Number Without Losing Old Chats

There’s always a fear of losing chats when changing old smartphones and mobile numbers. While transferring chats on WhatsApp from Android to iOS and vice versa may still be tricky, changing phone numbers without losing old data has a simple solution. The option is available on both Android and iOS and can be extremely useful when you’re moving abroad and have to get a new phone number. In case you’re wondering how the feature works, here’s a step-by-step guide.

Readers must note that the feature works when the new number is in use. The SIM card needs to be activated and have a network as you’ll be required to provide a one-time password (OTP). As mentioned, retaining old data when changing phones is trickier. To start the process of changing WhatsApp registered number:

Open the WhatsApp app and head to Settings.

Open Account and select the option Change Number. Following this, select Next at the top.

Users will be asked to provide old and new numbers, following which tap on Next.

A new message will appear that essentially confirms your decision. At this stage, users will be asked whether they want to notify their contacts about the change.

Here, users can choose - All contact, contacts I have, and Custom. When contacts click on the notification, the WhatsApp contact info will be updated.

Select Done.

Once the process is done, WhatsApp will restart and ask for an OTP on the new registered number - similar to the initial setting-up process. This way, all chats will remain the same, but only your number will be changed. Meanwhile, you can check out our recent coverage of all features that WhatsApp received throughout 2021. This includes Whatsapp Payments and business app updates. You can also check six features the Meta-owned (formerly Facebook) messaging platform is expected to get in 2022.

