How to Change Your Country on Amazon Prime Video to Access More Movies, Shows

The Amazon Prime Video offers a variety of movies and TV shows to choose from, but there are instances when some content is not available in your country due to streaming rights and licensing. However, there are workarounds that let you bypass these geo-restrictions. The two ways that can be done are officially changing your address on your Amazon account or using a VPN to log in from another country temporarily. Read on to know about both of them.

Changing your country in Amazon Account

This is the official way and actually becomes necessary when you really relocate to another country. However, note that the payment mode also changes to the local currency of the country you relocate to. To shift your Amazon account to a different country:

Go to the Amazon official website from your system

Log into your account in the usual way

From the ‘Accounts and lists’ button on the top-right corner, click on

‘Manage your content and devices’ from the drop-down menu.

The ‘Preferences’ tab will show up. Select it

Next, select ‘Country/Region’ settings and click on change.

The next step is self-explanatory. You just have to fill in your updated address and click on Update. If you do not know what address to fill in here, you can put in the address of a local hotel.

A confirmation approval will show up. Confirm it and you are done.

Advertisement

Once your country has been changed, note that you will not be able to log in to your previous country’s account. If you move your account from India to Hong Kong, for example, you can log in to amazon.cn but not amazon.in. Also, your subscription has to be renewed in the local currency of the new country. The price of Prime subscription also varies according to nation, so you can utilize this method to watch four favourite shows and movies at a cheaper rate. However, your Amazon Gift Card and promotional balance will not be carried forward.

Keep in mind that this method is not the best way to watch content unavailable in your country. For that, a VPN is your best choice.

Watch Video: Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (5410) Review: Solid Productivity-Focused Laptop

How to Change Amazon Prime Video Country Using a VPN

It is critical to select your VPN carefully. Any account that uses a VPN can be detected by Prime Video and hence blocked. As a result, our VPN should be able to get around this check. NordVPN is an effective one that works well for smart TVs, Android phones, macOS, PlayStation, iPhone, Firestick, and more. Also, remember to clear your app data for watching Prime Videos.

You have to open your VPN application first

Look for the country that you want and connect to it

Now, you have to open a secondary browser. If you’re using a computer or smartphone app, go into the settings and reset or format it. You can also reinstall the Prime Video app.

Now, press Ctrl+Shift+Delete to clear the browsing data.

Select all your data for all time ranges andclick ‘Clear Data.’

Select all your data for all time ranges andclick ‘Clear Data.’ Now, visit the Amazon Prime Video website where you should see a change in language, according to the country you chose. Log in to your account.

You are done. You can now search for the show or movie you intend to watch and stream it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.