How To Connect Your Apple AirPods To A Windows 10 Or Windows 11 PC

Apple’s true wireless earphones, the AirPods are one of the most popular TWS offering in the whole world. While as expected, the AirPods work effortlessly on Apple devices like iMac, MacBook, iPod, iPad, and the iPhone, they also work pretty well on non-Apple devices like an Android phone or for instance, a Windows PC. With Windows 11 soon coming to all computers, there is a question of connecting Bluetooth devices like the AirPods and how will we do it in the upcoming version of Windows. It is important to note here that some features of the AirPods that are made specially for Apple products will not work with your Windows 11 PC. Features like handsfree assistant, Spatial audio, and the likes are some features that work only with an Apple device.

Follow these steps to know how to connect your AirPods to a Windows 11 PC:

Step 1: Launch the start menu and click on the settings option

Step 2: Under the settings menu, you will see a Bluetooth & other devices option. Click on it

Step 3: Make sure the toggle next to the Bluetooth option is turned on

Step 4: Put AirPods in pairing mode. For doing so, place your AirPods in the case and press and hold the button on the case till white LED light flashes.

Step 5: Go back to your laptop and click on Add Device in the Bluetooth settings option

Step 6: Among the list of options that appear on clicking add device, choose Bluetooth

Step 7: Your computer will start searching for Bluetooth devices nearby. After the search is complete, your AirPods’ name will reflect in the list of devices

Step 8: Click on the name of your AirPods and hit the connect tab next to it

Step 9: Confirm the pairing and enjoy using your AirPods on a Windows 11 PC

Once you have successfully paired your AirPods with the Windows 11 PC, the device will remember it. So, the next time when you have to pair them with your laptop, all you will have to do is turn on the Bluetooth and click on the AirPods’ name from the list. The two gadgets will establish a connection automatically.

