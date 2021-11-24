How To Create Your Own Sticker On WhatsApp Web With This New Feature

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has brought-in a new feature that allows users to create their own custom stickers within WhatsApp Web. The feature is rolling out for WhatsApp web currently, and will be shipped to the WhatsApp Desktop app in the coming weeks, the company said. The feature was launched by the Meta-owned instant messaging platform on Wednesday, November 24. With the new feature, users don’t have to download third-party stickers for WhatsApp and can create stickers using a few simple steps.

Users can create stickers from the same window they use to send stickers to their contacts. “Sticker Maker is available now on WhatsApp for Web and rolling out in the coming week on Desktop. To use Sticker Maker, download the latest version of WhatsApp for Web or Desktop, from a chat window select the attachments icon (paperclip), then the Sticker icon, and from there you can upload a photo and make your own magic," the company said in a press release. To create their own stickers, users need to follow the given steps:

Open WhatsApp, then open any chat

Click attach (paperclip icon)

Select Stickers

Upload a photo and make your own sticker

Click the send button when done

WhatsApp has given tools like the ability to doodle, put text, crop, and add emojis to the custom stickers that users will create. It is not known when these features will be rolled out for mobile app users.

