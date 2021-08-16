How To Delete Apps From MacBook: A Simple Guide To Keep Your Mac Streamlined

Removing unwanted applications from any computing device is a good idea. This makes sure that you have more space for other files and apps. Sometimes, deleting apps that unnecessarily consume the space on your system is also advisable as it will help you in increasing the speed of your gadget. And battery life too. Even though a MacBook offers generous amounts of space, it is important to ensure that the apps installed on it are checked every now and then. In case an app has been unused for long on your computer,then it is ideal to delete it. While deleting an application, it is important to ensureall service files that come tagged with it, such as temporary files the app needs to run, cache files, installation files, saved states, containers, preference and others, are also removed from the device.

Completely Delete An App On A MacBook

Step 1: Launch the finder and choose the app you want to delete.

Step 2: Drag and drop the app to the bin icon in the dock or right click and select the option that reads ‘move to trash’.

Step 3: Once that is done, you need to delete the residual files in the library.

Step 4: To access the library, type ‘library’ after launching Finder or press the command key and the spacebar to launch the spotlight search. In the bar of spotlight search type ‘Library’.

Step 5: Type the name of the application in the search bar of the library to check if there are any residual files left.

Step 6: You can also check various folders in the library like the Caches, Preferences, Application Support, Containers, Application Scripts, Cookies, and Logs to see if there is any data related to the app. In case there is, delete it or move them to trash.

Step 7: Click on the bin icon and empty the trash for smooth functioning of your device

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here