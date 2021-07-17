Mountain View, California-based giant Google has rolled out new privacy features that bring extra protection to Google’s search history for users. Among the new privacy features, comes a feature that will allow users to delete the last 15 minutes of their search history on mobile. The features, according to a Google blog post, are particularly important for those who share a device and want to make sure others aren’t able to access their search history. The new feature is only available for iOS users as of now, but Google says that it will be introduced for its Android app later this year.

Google is also giving users a way to put extra protection around their search history with the new features. When sigining in from a Google account, users can opt for extra verification for “My Activity," which will make users provide additional information before they can view the full history. This additional information will basically be a verification check and could be a user’s Google password or two-factor authentication. Apart from this, users can also choose to have Google delete their search history automatically, along with other web and app activity after three, 18, or 36 months. By default, this will be set at 18 months for new users, but it can be changed in the settings.

Coming to the most highlighted feature, users can now delete the last 15 minutes of their search history with a single tap. The feature, currently available only for iOS users, will be rolled out for Android users later this year. In order to enable the quick delete feature, users need to go to their Google Account Menu > Tap profile/avatar icon or profile picture. Here, users will see a new quick delete option that says “Delete last 15 minutes". Tap the option to delete the last 15 minutes of your Google Search history. Apart from this, users can also simply give voice commands to Google Assistant, saying “Hey Google, delete everything I asked you last week."

