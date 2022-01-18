How To Disable Commenting on Twitter And Turn Off Retweets

Whether you are a social media newbie or a veteran, you would definitely crave for certain amount of control over what you post. Twitter does allow you reasonable amount of control over your tweets but a specific option to turn off commenting is still missing. However, there is a work-around that will allow you to stop anyone from commenting. You can also hide comments if you think certain ones will not go down well with people or can turn your tweet into a virtual battleground.

How to turn off commenting

To turn off comments, look for an option near the bottom that says “Everyone can reply" while you are drafting your tweet. Tap on it and there should now be three options on display that read, “Everyone", “People you follow" and “Only people you mention". These are self-explanatory and will allow people to comment on your tweet depending on which option you select. If you want no one to comment, then you should select the last option of “Only people you mention" and then add the name of an inactive friend or a friend you know will not comment. Doing this will mean no one can reply to your tweet.

How to hide comments

The micro blogging site gives you an option to hide replies to your tweets so that they are visible to none, also allowing you to unhide the comments anytime you want. According to the site, when a tweet author hides a comment, the author of the reply will not be notified. To hide a reply, tap on the three-dotted icon, select hide reply and then confirm. Once a tweet author has hidden replies, a hidden reply icon shows up at bottom-right of your original Tweet. By tapping on this icon, you can either view the hidden replies or unhide them.

How to turn off retweets

The micro blogging site gives you an option to turn off retweets for a specific account in case you do not like what they share. To do so, visit the account profile page and tap on the three-dotted icon and then select “Turn off Retweets" to stop seeing tweets from that Twitter account. Android users need to tap on the overflow icon while iOS users have to tap gear icon. According to Twitter, “turning Retweets on or off is not retroactive," so you cannot remove retweets that are already in your timeline.

