How To Disable Notifications From iPhone’s Shortcuts App

If you use the iOS Shortcuts app to make custom shortcuts for apps or automate actions on your iPhone or iPad, you may have found the notifications that accompany the automated tasks annoying. The notifications serve the useful purpose of telling you that an automated task is running so that you do not wonder why your Apple Watch or phone is acting up. But, if you have set more than one or two automated tasks, you might start feeling a little overwhelmed by those notifications. However, you can disable the automated task running notification in a few simple steps.

Step 1: Note that you need to make sure that you have received an automated task notification recently. Now, open the Settings app on your iOS device, scroll down to find “Screen Time," and select it.

Step 2: Next screen will show your screen usage patterns. Find the ‘See All Activity’ option and select it.

Step 3: On the next screen, scroll to the Notifications section and touch the “Show More" option.

Step 4: The screen shows notifications received from various apps during the week. Try to find the Shortcuts app in the list of apps below. If you are unable to find it, try navigating to the last week using the arrow icon on the left top.

Step 5: Tap on the “Shortcuts" app from the list.

Step 6: The next screen will show you a switch to Allow Notifications. Disable the switch.

Now, notifications announcing an automated task is running will not bother you anymore. However, you will still see temporary banner notifications for your Siri Shortcuts such as progress bars and other prompts but that won’t show up in your Notification Centre.

Disabling notifications for custom app icons

If you use custom app icons using the Shortcuts app, you may have noticed that each time you launch an app using a custom icon, you see a notification. You can disable that using a workaround. To do that we will use a blank automated task to replace the notification.

Step 1: Launch the Shortcuts app and go to the Automation tab.

Step 2: Use the plus icon on the top-right and then the “Create Personal Automation" button to create a new automated task.

Step 3: Select App and choose the app for which you are using a custom icon and press Done.

Step 4: Select the “Is Opened" option and then tap “Next."

Step 5: Now, select “Add Action," choose Text, leave the text body blank and click Next.

Step 6: On the next screen, disable the “Ask before running" switch. Press Done on the next screen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 here.