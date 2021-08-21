How To Download All Your Emails From Your Gmail Account: The Simple Guide

There are plenty of reasons for which you may want to change your email. These could include switching a job, finishing college or you are just sick of the sheer amount of spam you receive and would like to get a fresh start. While making the switch you must keep your emails from your old account backed up in case you need some important information stored in your email. Even if that is not the case, regularly backing up your emails can be useful. If you use Gmail, in a few simple steps, you can download all your emails. If you are downloading emails from your work Google account, before following this guide, please make sure that your organization policies allow it and Google takeout is not prohibited on your account.

Step 1: Go to myaccount.google.com and log in using your Gmail account if not already logged in.

Step 2: Click on Data & Personalization in the left panel.

Step 3: Now scroll below till you find the section titles ‘Download or delete your data.’

Step 4: Click on Download your data.

Step 5: Now, Google will take you to the Takeout zone. Here, you will see a list of all the apps you use and various options to download your data associated with these apps. Scroll to find Gmail.

Step 6: Tick the checkbox beside ‘Mail.’ By clicking on ‘All Mail data included’ you can choose what to include and what to exclude in your email data.

Step 7: Untick all the other checkboxes to make sure you only download Gmail data. However, you can also select other apps if you want to download their data as well.

Step 8: Now, scroll to the bottom and click on the Next step.

Step 9: Choose your preferred delivery method and export frequency.

Step 10: Now, click on ‘Create Export.’

Now, Google will start collecting your data from Gmail and other apps you selected in export files and send you an email once the files are ready. You can click on the received email to download all your emails.

