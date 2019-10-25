How to Download Dhanteras and Diwali WhatsApp Stickers this Festive Season

WhatsApp has all the stickers that one might need to express their state of mind. Even more so during the festive season. If you don’t want to get caught in the ‘forwarding-the-same-message-I-received-yesterday’ trap, especially on those pesky family WhatsApp Groups, let WhatsApp Stickers come to your rescue this Dhanreras and Diwali. Stickers are a full-fledged feature on WhatsApp and are great when you want to add an extra touch to your festive greetings, or just don't have the energy to type a long message, but still, want to wish your friends and family. Just like sending emojis or GIFs, stickers are a fun way to add that extra bit of festive sparkle to your chats, but they seem to be hidden and one might not immediately spot it.

How to send Stickers on WhatsApp for Android:

An Android user can find stickers hiding under the emoji face that’s on the bottom left corner. You’ve probably regularly used this to send emoji or perhaps even GIFs on WhatsApp, but it’s now home to stickers as well. The logo for stickers is the third option, a little square with the bottom right corner peeling away slightly. Tap on to it to get access to the most recently used stickers or more likely the words "You haven't used any stickers yet". You will then have to download some packs to be able to send any, so press on the little plus symbol to the right and you will be taken to a page where you will get to see all the stickers.

Here you'll find a selection of stickers you can send, but you'll have to press on the little download button to the right before you can send any of them. These packs are small so it shouldn't take a lot of time. “Merry and Bright”, “Cuppy”, “Komo”, and “Biscuit” are some cute sticker-packs you will find. You will see a green tick when the pack completes downloading, and then you can head back to the chat window. In the chat window, you will now be able to go back onto stickers and find the pack you were looking for along the top of the grey section at the bottom of the page.

The most recently used stickers will appear in the first part of the menu, and you can also add some stickers under the favourites section that will appear under the star icon. Keep in mind that as soon as you press on a sticker it will immediately be sent to the chat. You won’t get a preview like you do when sending GIFs.

Steps to send WhatsApp Stickers via Android Phone

-Open WhatsApp

-Open the chat windows of the person you want to send a sticker to

-Tap the emoji face icon

-Tap the sticker icon

-Browse for stickers

-Now, chose the sticker of your choice

- Tap on the sticker to send it immediately

How to send Stickers on WhatsApp for iPhone

Finding the sticker section on iPhone is easier as compared to Android. In the text input at the bottom of your chat, there will be a small square with the corner peeling away to the right near the emoji button. Press on it to enter the stickers section where you browse through and pick the one you want to download and send from your phone. By tapping on the plus sign you can find out which ones you can download and then tap on the downward-facing arrow on the right of the pack to download. When it’s downloaded, you will be able to swipe down from the top of the screen and to see your new stickers. Be careful, similar to Android, as you tap on a sticker, it will automatically be sent unlike when you send a GIF and get a preview beforehand.

Steps to send WhatsApp stickers via iPhone:

-Go to your WhatsApp

-Open the chat window you want to send a sticker to

-Tap sticker icon

-Browse for stickers

-You can pick a sticker of your choice

-Just tap on it to send it immediately

If the pre-installed WhatsApp stickers seem a little lackluster to you, just head to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once you are in the store, search 'Diwali Stickers' and you will see a list of various apps that offer such festive stickers. Diwali Stickers for WhatsApp, WAStickerApps (by MobilePack) and Diwali Stickers for WhatsApp- Happy Diwali Sticker (by Martinloft apps) tmight be useful as they have a decent collection. Once you select the sticker app you want to download, tap on install, and then open the sticker app. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category. Now, go back to WhatsApp, and you should be able to see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.