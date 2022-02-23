How to Download Far Cry 6 on PC: Price in India, System Requirement

Ubisoft is really upping the ante with their Far Cry series. The action-adventure first-person shooter series, once again, compels you to merge stealth with brute force as you fight in and out on an island in Far Cry 6. Like all the previous instalments, this one is set on an island too. Set in 2021 on the fictitious Caribbean island of Yara, the map of Far Cry 6 is characterised as the largest one in the series.

The game pits you against forces of the despotic military dictator of Yara - “El Presidente" Anton Castillo, who is grooming his son Diego to take his place. The player assumes the position of Dani Rojas, a local Yaran rebel attempting to restore his country to its former glory. At the start of the game, the player can choose Dani’s gender.

Adding a new gameplay element, Dani also has a pet crocodile that can be used against enemies. The game’s price starts at Rs 2,999, which gets you the standard edition, while the deluxe edition is priced at Rs 3,999. You can also download the Gold and Ultimate editions at Rs 4,999 and Rs 5,999, respectively.

Advertisement

If you are intrigued and cannot wait to get a taste of the game, here is how you can install it on your PC or laptop. Note that you need to have Epic Games Launcher app installed on your PC and also an active Ubisoft account. Make sure you download the app and make a Ubisoft account first if you do not have yet. Then follow these steps.

Open the Epic Games Launcher app

Log in using your Epic Games Store account or create one if you don’t already have an ID.

In the search bar, type Far Cry 6

There will be a button saying ‘Buy Now’. Click on it

You will be prompted to make a payment. Choose our method of payment and complete the procedure. The game will start downloading. The download size is around 60 GB.

After the download is complete, log in to your Ubisoft account to play the game.

System requirements

Make sure your PC has these minimum requirements before you start downloading Far Cry 6.

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

Processor – Intel Core i5-4469/ AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (4GB)/ AMD Radeon RX 460

RAM – 8GB

Storage – 60GB of free space

The recommended system requirements for Far Cry 6 are

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

Processor – Intel Core i7-7700/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080/ AMD Radeon RX VEGA64

RAM – 16GB

Storage – 60GB of free space + 37GB optional HD textures

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.