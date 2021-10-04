How To Download YouTube Videos For Watching Offline

We are constantly connected with the internet but at times, we might be travelling, or get stuck in areas where internet connectivity is not proper or not available at all. For such situations, especially where some waiting is involved, people require some saved content for watching either on their phone or laptop. For offline viewing, downloading clips of your favourite sitcom or the shows you can watch again and again could be a smart move. There are plenty of third-party solutions present for downloading YouTube videos, but the company does not permit users to do so.

According to YouTube’s terms of service, users are restricted from “accessing, reproducing, downloading, distributing, transmitting, broadcasting, displaying, selling, licensing, altering, modifying" any YouTube content. If a user does not follow this rule, it could lead to the termination of their YouTube account. However, YouTube Premium users are allowed to download videos offline.

YouTube Premium is the Google-owned video platform’s paid service that provides you with a viewing experience, along with a couple of benefits, on the platform. For Rs 129 per month for an individual and Rs 189 per month for a family, YouTube Premium allows users to - Watch videos ad-free, keep videos playing in the background while using other apps on their phone or tablet, download videos for offline use, and view any YouTube Original series or movie. It also gives you access to YouTube Music Premium and Google Play Music at no additional cost.

How to download video on YouTube Premium:

Step 1: Log into the YouTube mobile app, and play the video you want to download.

Step 2: Click the “Download" icon that will be present right below the video player.

Step 3: The platform will ask you to select the video quality.

Step 4: The download will start and once the downloading is completed, the “Download" icon will change to “Downloaded."

You can find the downloaded videos under the Library or the Account tabs. There is an important point to note that the individual must connect to the internet once every 30 days or else you will not be able to access the downloaded videos. You may not be able to download some videos if their creator restricts them.

