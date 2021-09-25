How To Easily Change Your Windows 11 Wallpaper

Microsoft’s new Windows 11 launch is less than a couple of weeks away and will be rolled out to all users on October 5. Windows 11 brings a new wallpaper option that pays homage to Windows 10’s royal blue colour scheme. However, if you don’t like the default option, you can easily change the wallpaper, similar to previous versions of Microsoft’s operating system.

How to Change Windows 11 Wallpaper

Here is how to change your wallpaper in Windows 11-

1. Tap on the on-screen Windows button or press the Windows button on your laptop.

2. Now go to Settings and go to Personalization.

3. Now choose the Background, by selecting the already available images.

4. You could also Browse to search for an image you have saved on your PC.

Windows 11 is currently in the Beta phase and is set to roll out in a stable build on October 8. The next generation of Windows will come with one of the most significant the Microsoft operating system has seen so far. Windows 11 will also get a lot of new features including a new Start menu, new Microsoft Teams integration, and the ability to download and run Android apps natively (though this feature may take some time to arrive).

Here are a few key changes that will come to your Windows desktop with Windows 11:

Mac-like interface- The new Windows 11 will get a clean design with a centered Start menu and Task menu.

Android apps integration- Windows 11 will get Android apps from within the new Microsoft Store via Amazon App store.

New Widgets- Although widgets have been around for a while even in Windows 10. One can access them directly using the Taskbar and personalize them accordingly in Windows 11.

Xbox tech- The new Windows 11 will get certain features that are found in Xbox for an improved gaming experience on Windows PC.

Microsoft Teams integration- Microsoft team will be integrated into Windows 11 Taskbar that will make it easier to access.

Virtual desktop support- The new operating system will allow you to set up a virtual desktop, similar to macOS that will aid in toggling between multiple desktops for gaming, work and educational purpose.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here