How to Easily Create, Convert & Sign PDF Documents Using Free Tools on Chrome

Google Chrome has joined hands with Adobe to allow users to convert doc files to PDF by launching free online tools available on the browser. Apart from converting doc files to PDF, users can also compress and sign PDF files through these new shortcut tools. For example, users who want to create a new PDF file can type PDF.new on their browser to easily create a free Adobe Acrobat PDF from any image file. Similarly, for signing a PDF, users can type Sign.new to create a PDF form to fill, sign, save, and send it accordingly. Furthermore, to convert a JPG file to a PDF file or even compressing a large PDF file, users can visit JPGtoPDF.new and CompressPDF.new to get their jobs done.

Additionally, if you want to create unique social media content using Adobe Spark, the collaboration between Google and Adobe has covered it too. You might want to visit Create.new into the browser and you will be taken to Spark where you can design your posts using templates, images, icons, and stickers. Users can also use their own logos, colours, and fonts to make their contents more interesting.

“In addition to the ‘.new’ shortcuts above, we’re launching a plethora of free PDF actions this year – giving everyone access to 20 free, super simple Acrobat online tools in 2020. Acrobat online gives you access to both free and premium tools right in your browser and makes quick work of a number of common PDF tasks. Just sign in with a free Adobe ID and Acrobat online lets you convert Microsoft Office and image files to PDF, or request electronic signatures from anyone,” Adobe said in its blog post.