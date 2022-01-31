How To Enable and Switch Keyboards on Android Smartphones Easily

Whatever you think about the iPhone versus Android smartphone, it’s impossible to deny that latter’s tremendous customisability is a key part of what has made them desirable. On an Android smartphone or tablet, you can personalise almost everything, including the on-screen keyboard. Most Android standard keyboards are very good, but if you want additional mod tools, a fresh layout, or anything in there, upgrading to a new keyboard only takes very few taps and maybe a little patience.

Continue reading to find out how to change the keyboard on an Android device. But first, you will need to enable the newly downloaded keyboards. Here’s how to do it-

How to Enable New Keyboards on Android

When you start a new keyboard app after installing it, it should explain the process of activating it. But if it does not, you will need to take the following actions before you can use it. The steps below address installing a new keyboard on vanilla Android 10. The instructions may change somewhat based on the brand of your phone and the mobile operating system version you have installed. If you cannot find the proper menu, simply search for “keyboard" in the settings.

To enable your latest Android keyboard, scroll to the bottom and hit the System entry . Then, click Languages & input .

. Then, click . Pick Virtual keyboard on the following page. You will find a list of all the existing keyboards on your smartphone here. Tap Manage keyboards to get a list of all the keyboard apps installed on your device.

on the following page. You will find a list of all the existing keyboards on your smartphone here. Tap to get a list of all the keyboard apps installed on your device. Simply turn on the slider for the app you wish to use, and you’re good to go. Android will flash a warning popup informing you that the app has the ability to capture all of the data you put into it, so be sure that you are aware of the fact and trust the 3rd party before proceeding.

How to Change Your Android Keyboard

Even after you enable a new Android keyboard, you still need to switch to it. Thankfully, it’s easy to swap to another active keyboard.

To begin, touch on any text field to open the keyboard. This may be your home screen’s Google searchwidget, a text discussion, or anything similar. When you launch the keyboard, a little keyboard icon will appear in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

Tap here to bring up the Select input method window. There, you may choose among the keyboard applications that you have enabled. When you touch one, your keyboard will automatically swap.

This icon may not display in the bottom-right corner of your device, depending on your device. If that’s the case, you can probably discover it by dragging down your nav bar at the top of the display and pressing the Change keyboard option.

