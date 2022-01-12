How To Enable Dark Mode On Android And iOS Devices: A Step By Step Guide

A Dark Mode is a tool that allows you to change the colour theme of an application or the whole display and system software to opaque or something similar. Aside from the joy of revitalising a weary design, some people like to have the choice as it makes gazing at your phone or tablet screen for a long duration easier. If you’re using a smartphone with an OLED display, you may be able to save a little battery life as well. Here's how to enable it on Android and iOS devices.

How to turn on the Dark Mode on Android devices

Since Android 10, a system-wide Dark Mode has been officially introduced. The term “system-wide" refers to the fact that it impacts various areas of the OS, including certain third-party programmes. It’s simple to enable Dark Mode, and you can typically set it to activate automatically daily at night.

To begin, slide down the notification panel at the top of the display and hit the gear symbol to open the 'Settings' menu. Then, navigate to the “Display" option. This is where things will alter depending on the brand of the tablet or phone. Most people refer to it as “Dark Mode" or “Dark Theme," however, some refer to it as “Night Mode." On smartphones like the Google Pixel, you may access more choices by selecting “Dark Theme."

Based on the phone manufacturer, the Dark Mode choices will vary. Many let you configure “Dark Mode" to switch on automatically at sundown and off immediately at daybreak. The settings also allow you to set a custom schedule.

How to turn on the Dark Mode on iOS devices

Head to Settings and then go to “Display & Brightness" and select the “Dark Theme" under the “Appearance" tab on your iOS device. This will alter the appearance of built-in applications such as Files, iMessages, Media, Photos, Browser, as well as certain third-party apps that are compatible, such as Gmail. However, some applications such as Facebook will require activation through their own apps.

The Control Centre also allows users to toggle dark mode by dragging down the upper-right corner of the display. Turning on/off the Dark Mode feature is as simple as pressing and holding the brightness bar. After that, you just need to tap on the icon of the dark mode, which is located at the bottom row.

You can also plan when your gadget enters a dark theme or when it exits if you choose to set it for a specific time of the day. Switch the Auto mode on in Settings > Display & Brightness.

