How To Enable Spatial And Lossless Audio Features In Apple Music

During the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021, the tech giant announced that users will now be able to experience spatial audio and lossless quality audio on Apple Music for free of cost. The feature is all set to make its way to users in India. What exactly is Spatial audio? It is the experience where the listener feels that the sound coming from different directions and is moving around them. On the other hand, the second feature of lossless quality audio preserves all the highs and lows of the track, making it sound just like the original track.

Apple has introduced spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos, while the lossless audio quality in Apple Music on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

If you want to install enable spatial audio on Apple Music? Here are the steps you should follow:

Step 1: Click on the Apple Music app and visit the Settings.

Step 2: In the settings, click on “Music" and from the drop-down select “Dolby Atmos."

Step 3: Pick the “Always On" option. Once you do this, a “Dolby Atmos" badge will appear at the bottom of the tracks you play.

Now if you want to turn on the lossless audio quality in Apple Music, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Apple Music app. Click on the Settings

Step 2: Select the Music option and from the drop-down select the “audio quality"

Step 3: Turn on the “Lossless audio." You will also have to choose if you want this audio quality for “Cellular Streaming," “Wi-Fi streaming" or “Downloads"

Once you do it, you will see a “Lossless" badge on the albums, which are already available in lossless audio quality. On the app, various albums from music artists including J Balvin, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Gustavo Dudamel, The Weeknd, Kacey Musgraves, and more are available in lossless audio quality. And as far as the Spatial Audio is concerned, you will find Bollywood playlists, Taylor Swift's Fearless album, and more in this feature.

The spatial audio experience is not just limited to music, as Apple has extended it to iTV also, with the support for Apple TV content.

