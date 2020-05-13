How to Find List and Working Hours of Pharmacies and Chemists Nearby on Google Maps

Tired of waiting in line at the nearby chemist shops and pharmacies? With social distancing a necessary practice nowadays, it is even more important for people to step out only for essential activities and maintain a minimum distance from everybody on the street.



However, a little bit of planning can help you resolve an otherwise taxing affair. Most of the pharmacies have their locations marked on Google Maps. With a little bit of research, you can find out which chemist keeps their shops open for how long, and what other options are available in your vicinity.

Here are the simple steps one needs to follow:





Open Google Maps app on your phone or go the site on your computer or laptop The map of your current location will appear (make sure you have location tracking enabled) Type in ‘pharmacy’ or ‘chemists’ in the search pad and select ‘search’ A number of pharmacies will appear on the left-hand panel. The distance of the store, rating is given by customers as well as direction to the store will be prescribed You can click on the individual pharmacy for further information If any pharmacy has a website, you can directly get the information from the shop Once you select a particular pharmacy, you can check the directions, save the shop for later, send the location to your phone or share the address with anyone One can find out the timings by contacting the listed phone number The particular pharmacy is also likely to inform the opening duration of the store If you have any additional information regarding any missing details, you can edit those in on the Google Maps

With these easy to follow options, you can not only find out destination stores for chemists and groceries that are open in your area, but also find their working hours, so that you step out only when it is absolutely necessary for you. Google Maps is a powerful tool, and in times of Covid-19, can make for a great software to help you stay updated regarding the status of stores in your vicinity.