How to Find Your Snapchat Score and Increase It

Snapchat, the photo-messaging application, offers its users to maintain a score of continuity that represents how active the users are on the platform. Snapscore or Snapchat score is the number that mirrors the efficiency and frequency of the usage of the platform by the users and can also be associated with the age of the Snapchat account. The score gets manipulated based on the snaps you post, receive, and share among your network on the app.

Where To Locate The Snapchat Score?

The Snapchat score is very easy to locate. Here are the steps to find your snap score:

Open the application and tap the Bitmoji icon at the top-left side of the screen. Once you click on it, your profile screen will be visible. The Snapchat score is right below your username, beside the ghost icon. You can also find out more details that went behind the final snap score being displayed on your profile screen. It includes things such as the number of photos sent and received. You can also find your friends’ Snapchat scores by simply tapping on your friends’ profiles. However, you won’t be able to see the number of snaps sent and received by your friends.

How To Increase Your Snap Score?

As mentioned above, Snapchat score depends on the number of snaps sent and received by you. Therefore, one of the primary ways is to maintain the Snapchat streak with your friends on Snapchat by sharing snaps with each other regularly.

Another way to boost your Snapchat score is to send the snap to multiple friends at once. Rather than maintaining the streaks with individual users, you can send one snap to multiple people.

The last way is an inevitable and essential one. You need to use the app frequently to maintain a high Snapchat score.

