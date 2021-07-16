Software can sometime work in mysterious ways. Have a mind of its own. Or you may have simply changed something that made things worse. There could be a scenario with your Android phone where you may not get to see any new notifications pop up, only some notifications show or all notifications come suddenly when you open an app. There are a number of reasons why such a thing may happen, but it can be the right mix of irritating and worrying, when it actually happens. But worry not, because for most Android phones, the troubleshooting measures remain largely the same and we’ll run you through these step by step to ensure app notifications start working properly again.

• Check if you had mistakenly enabled Do Not Disturb or simply forgot to turn it off or schedule it to disable when you enabled it last. This can be found in Settings > Sound or the DND icon by sliding down on the notification bar at the top of the home screen.

• Have you updated all the apps that are proving troublesome right now? Maybe you are running an old version of the app and therefore facing issues. Head to the Google Play Store and check for updates for all apps on your phone.

• Is there a setting in battery saver that has dialed down the notifications, due to the low battery charge state of your phone? Head to Settings > Battery and check the settings there.

• Restart your phone. A lot of these troubles happen because of a process stuck in the background or maybe an app that has force-closed because of a certain bug. A restart should clear the memory and start things afresh.

• Have you by any chance turned off app notifications? Head to Settings > Apps and Notifications and check what access each app has for sending notifications. This will list system apps and also apps that you install.

• A lot of Android phones allow you to disable mobile data or Wi-Fi data access for some apps. You may not get notifications because of that, since the condition is being ticked off. Head to Settings > Apps and Notifications and check for an option called Data usage control (it may be called something else on different phones). All you important apps must be set to “Allow”.

