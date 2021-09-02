How to Get Jio eSIM on Your Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy Smartphone

Reliance Jio offers eSIM facilities for smartphones that support the feature. This allows smartphone manufacturers to save space in their devices for adding other useful features. With this, removing the SIM physically becomes obsolete as the operator can make changes remotely.

Jio offers the eSIM service on phones like Apple and Samsung but there are few steps involved in activating the eSIM feature. The steps of activating the service differ from brand to brand, so we have put up a step by step guide on how to one could activate the eSIM feature on both Apple and Samsung smartphones. Before anything, you will have to go to the nearest Jio Store or a Jio Retailer to ask for a new SIM.

How to activate Jio eSIM on iPhones

The Jio eSIM feature only works on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 and iPhone XS. Before applying for an eSIM make sure that your phone runs iOS 12.1 or above.

Go to Settings and click on General, followed by About that will show you the EID and IMEI number. Make sure you note it down. The next step is to SMS GETESIM from the device that needs eSIM activation, followed by EID number and IMEI number to 199. Once done, you will get a 19 digit eSIM number and eSIM profile configuration details, along with a notification to configure the profile. Now, SMS SIMCHG to 199 followed by a 19 digit eSIM. In about two hours time, you will receive an update that you will have to confirm by SMSing ‘1’ to 183. With this, you will receive an automated call that will ask you for the 19 digit eSIM number. Once the confirmation is successful, you will receive an SMS for the same. In case you have received a notification to configure the profile, click on it and select Install data plan., followed by Continue.

If you haven’t received the notification, go to Settings and tap on Jio Data Plan Ready to be Installed, followed by Continue and your Jio eSIM should now be activated.

How to activate Jio eSIM on Samsung phones

The Jio eSIM feature only works on Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20.

Go to the Settings of the phone followed by About phone where you would see an IMEI number. Click on Status information to get the EID number. Send an SMS GETESIM message to 199 followed by the EID and IMEI number. You will receive a 32 digit activation code along with the 19 digit eSIM number and eSIM profile configuration details. For configuring the eSIM, go to Settings and click on Connections, followed by clicking on SIM card manager. Under the eSIM, click on Add mobile plan and tap on Scan carrier QR code. When the next screen comes, click on Enter code instead and you will get a 32 digit activation code via SMS, once you have completed the process. Now click on Connect and wait till your Jio eSIM gets activated.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here