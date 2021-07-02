How to Get Windows 11 On Your PC Right Now: New Features And Why You May Want to Wait

Microsoft recently launched the Windows 11 preview build. Those signed up as Windows Insiders can download the Windows 11 preview right now, that includes access to the new redesigned Windows including the new Start Menu, multitasking features, overhauled Microsoft Store, and more. The official preview also featues an updated File Explorer that simplifies storage management. Most of the visual changes that Microsoft revealed with Windows 11 last month are available in the preview build. Windows 11’s new dark/ light mode improvements and themes are also part of the preview, alongside the new Widgets feature. Those interested in getting their hands on the preview build need to enroll in to Windows Insiders program.

Users need to enroll into the Windows Insider Program and then navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program on a Windows 10 device to enable the Dev Channel and obtain Windows 11 builds. Users need a compatible machine, although Microsoft says that it is waiving its new hardware requirements during this preview period for those who have been testing Windows builds prior to June 24. Otherwise, users need to use Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to see if their system is compatible. We would not recommend users to install these previews on a machine they use daily, as it is likely to have bugs and unfinished features. Microsoft has a number of known issues it lists, they are as follows:

The taskbar will not be shown across multiple monitors

When upgrading a device with multiple users to Windows 11, Settings will fails to launch

The Microsoft Store install button may not be functional ye in “some limited scenarios."

The Windows 11 Preview Build brings pretty much all Windows 11 features except two major ones - Microsoft Teams integration and Android apps on Windows. Both the features are still being developed by Microsoft but will appear in later preview builds.

