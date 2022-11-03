How To Get Your Digital Life Certificate: Follow These Steps

The digital life certificate for pensioners of the Government of India, also known as, Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners of central, state Government or any other public sector organisation.

Jeevan Pramaan aims to simplify the process of getting this certificate and make it hassle-free. Through this initiative, the pensioners will no longer be required to be physically present in front of the disbursing agency.

You can obtain it through various Jeevan Pramaan Centers, operated by CSCs, banks, and government offices or by using the client application on any PC/mobile/tablet. You can download the PC/Mobile/Tablet application and get yourself registered for a Life Certificate with these easy steps:

Life Certificate Generation

You can download the desktop or mobile application or visit your nearest Jeevan Pramaan Centre to get yourself registered. There you will be asked to provide necessary information like Aadhaar number, pension payment order, bank account, bank name and your Mobile number.

Aadhaar Authentication

Next, you will be asked to provide your biometrics, that is either a fingerprint or iris scan and authenticate yourself. This is because Jeevan Pramaan uses the Aadhaar Platform for online biometric authentication.

Life Certificate.

After successful authentication, an SMS will be sent to your mobile number including your Jeevan Pramaan Certificate ID. These Certificate IDs are stored in the Life Certificate Repository for the pensioner and the Pension Disbursing Agency, making them available anytime and anywhere.

Access your Certificate

You can download a PDF copy of the certificate from the official website of Jeevan Pramaan. For that, you will need to provide the Jeevan Pramaan ID. The pension disbursing agency can also access the life certificate from the Jeevan Pramaan website.

Alternatively, the pension disbursing agency can have your life certificates electronically delivered without any manual intervention. The pension disbursing agency can get in touch with the Jeevan Pramaan team, to enable the e-delivery facility. All details are available on their official website.

