How To: Google Live Transcribe Is Super Convenient For Android Phones And Chromebook

Google has a very useful and easy to use app that simply does what it is called, Live Transcribe. Sized just 7 MB or whereabouts in size, you can get the app to listen to whoever is speaking around and transcribes that into easily readable text in real-time. That’s what ‘live’ in its name means. The Google Live Transcribe app can be really useful for people who find it hard to hear, but it can also help anyone who’s trying to take quick notes. This app comes pre-loaded on many Android devices but if you cannot find it already installed on your Android phone or tablet, you can always download it from Play Store. Google’s Live Transcribe app is only available for Android, which means you can download and install it either on Android devices or on Chromebook devices.

Step 1: Open the Play Store and search for “Live Transcribe.” or you can just click on this direct link.

Step 2: If the app is pre-installed on your phone, you will see an Open button at the place ofInstall button. Click Install, if not done already.

Step 3: Once the app is installed, select the Open button to launch the App.

Step 4: If you are opening the app for the first time, it will ask for permission to record Audio. Allow it by selecting “Allow” or “While using the app.”

Step 5: Try speaking something to your phone or ask someone around you to speak something. You will see the transcribed text on your screen.

Step 6: If you want to change the language or the appearance of the transcribed text, click on the gear icon in the bottom-left.From now, the app will appear in your list of apps if it did not appear earlier.

The app supports a range of languages including Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu and Urdu. You can choose to keep your transcriptions saved for three days by turning on the option for saving transcriptions from the Settings menu. You can select and copy the transcripted text to use it somewhere else.

