How to Hide, Disable Your Instagram 'Online' Indicator

Instagram aficionados, beware! Your favourite photo-sharing app also reveals your pals whenever you were last active. Instagram’s “Activity Status" feature, like that of WhatsApp as well as the Facebook messenger, reveals when you were last using the app. It is already disabled by default on your IG account, but it’s always best to be cautious. Let’s go through how it functions and then check how to disable it.

The status option displays who you’ve DM’ed, when you were most recent active, and if you’re presently active. Your activity is only visible to those you follow and have chatted with. If you get followed by someone but you are not giving them a follow them back, they probably wouldn’t be able to see your activity. Your buddies are in the same boat. If they follow you, you can really see if they’re still online. When you go to your DMs, you may see your followers’ status.

How to disable last seen on Instagram app

Step 1: Launch the Instagram on either android or Ios device. Navigate to your Profile section by tapping your profile image in the lower right corner.

Step 2: Choose Settings from the hamburger bar (three horizontal bars).

Step 3: Next, go to Privacy and seek for Activity Status, then touch on it.The Show Activity Status option is enabled by default on the following page. By touching on it, you may turn it off.

That’s all. Your Instagram activity indicator has now been disabled, and you can surf freely without fear of being followed.

How to disable last seen on Instagram on browser

Step 1: Log in to your Instagram by visiting instagram.com on the PC or browser.

Step 2: Now, in the upper right corner, click on the profile pic icon, followed by Settings.

Step 3: In this section, select Privacy and Security, after which you have to uncheck the item beside Show Activity Status.

That’s all. You can disable and hide your Instagram activity status by completing the steps outlined above. Also, if you have different Instagram accounts, you must disable the function for each one individually.

