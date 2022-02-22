How To Hide Messages On Your iPhone

Privacy is gradually turning into an asset and will become a necessity in the coming years. Personal information is something that needs to be protected from people who can take advantage of that information for personal gains. Personal information is a wide domain that also includes messages that you do not wish to reveal to anyone.

Phone manufacturers offer various methods that help the user to protect their personal messages and subsequently keep their privacy intact. In this article, we talk about how to hide your personal messages on iOS. Apple iPhones have various techniques, using which you can prevent revealing sensitive information.

iMessage

iPhone users have a feature known as Invisible Ink, which is a privacy-centered bubble that conceals the information in the text. Here’s how you can activate it.

Open the messaging app on the iPhone and choose a conversation.Type in the message, and before sending the message, long-press the send button and choose the Invisible Ink option.Your messages will get blurred, and the receiver will need to wipe the ink to see the information contained in the text.Face ID

iPhone users can enable face ID for various messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram. Here’s how you can activate it.

Open the application you prefer, be it WhatsApp, Telegram, or Signal.Go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Screen Lock for WhatsApp, Settings > Privacy & Security > Passcode and Face ID for Telegram, and Profile Icon > Privacy > Screen Lock for Signal.Notification Banner

To prevent someone from accessing or reading your messages through your lock screen or notification centre, hide the information contained in the message.

Go to Settings
Choose Notifications.
Scroll to find Messages App.
Untick Lock Screen, Notification Centre, and Banner in the Alert section.

