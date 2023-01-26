How To Integrate ChatGPT With Your WhatsApp Account: A Step-By-Step Guide

ChatGPT-WhatsApp: Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven ChatGPT, which gives human-like answers to questions, has already made waves in the tech space. According to OpenAI, the company behind chatGPT, they have trained an AI model which interacts in a conversational way. It is designed to be flexible and able to adapt to a wide range of natural language processing tasks.

From drafting a poem to writing a basic software code to provide information on queries asked, OpenAI-created ChatGPT is making big headlines. One platform where ChatGPT can be very useful is WhatsApp, a popular meta-owned instant messaging application. In this article, we will show the right way to integrate ChatGPT with your WhatsApp account. Please note that there is no official way to incorporate ChatGPT with WhatsApp.

As per ChatGPT, integrating ChatGPT with WhatsApp would likely involve using the WhatsApp Business API to send and receive messages, and then using the ChatGPT API to generate responses to those messages.

To get started, you would need to have a WhatsApp Business Account and apply for a WhatsApp Business API. Once you have this, you can use the API to send and receive messages from your WhatsApp account. You could then use the ChatGPT API to generate responses to the messages you receive and use the WhatsApp Business API to send those responses back to the user.

To Build A WhatsApp Bot: Steps You Should Follow

- Register WhatsApp Business API > Create a flow for the chat > Utilize a chat builder > Test your chatbot > Put the API chatbot on your phone.

- Get OpenAI API

- Create an OpenAI account > Go to the API key page > Create a new secret key

- Use OpenAI API to Connect it to Your WhatsApp Bot

- Now, you must use the OpenAI API to connect to ChatGPT WhatsApp Bot to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp.

Please note there are chances of Whatsapp blocking you if it finds that the integration is not genuine.

Also, you can follow a different process which was created by a researcher named Daniel, according to a report. In order to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp, download the code from GitHub> Execute server.py in the terminal, followed by a couple of other steps to integrate ChatGPT into your WhatsApp account, the report said.

Download the code from GitHub, then click ‘download zip’ to download the file. Next, execute the ‘Whatsapp-gpt-principal’ file in the terminal. Then execute ‘server.py’ record in the terminal. Now, enter ‘Is’ and hit enter.

Enter ‘python server.py’. Your phone will be automatically configured to OpenAI visit page. The next step is to verify that you are a human. Check the I’m a human box. Go to your WhatsApp account and you will find OpenAI ChatGPT integrated there.

