How to Make Alexa Voice Control For Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar And More Work on Your Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick users can now use voice controls to navigate pretty much every video streaming app. Till now, voice commands and controls to invoke the Alexa virtual assistant were available for the Amazon Prime Video content on the Fire TV platform, which included movies and TV shows. Now however, the same functionality has been expanded to include all popular video streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, JioCinema, Apple TV+, Sun NXT, MX Player TV, Eros, TVF Play and Viu.

If you have an Alexa voice remote, which comes as standard with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick, and is also available as an upgrade for the earlier editions of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can now control playback of movies and TV shows as well as search for new content on YouTube, Netflix and Jio Cinema as well along with Prime Video.

This means that it becomes incredibly simple to now search for content, across all streaming apps that you may have subscribed to. This means you don’t need to go around rummaging through each app to discover where the movie or TV show that you want to watch is hiding. This works for specific titles (Alexa, play Star Wars or Alexa, Play Dangerous Lies on Netflix) and for genres (Alexa, find comedy movies) too. To control playback, you can say “Alexa, rewind twenty seconds” or “Alexa, forward five minutes”.

The expansion of the Alexa voice search and voice-based controls for Amazon Fire TV users is very welcome, because it adds another dimension of simplicity to the entire experience of consuming content across a plethora of streaming apps. The work from home situation because of the Coronavirus lockdown has seen the entertainment requirements shift to streaming apps, to a large extent. At this time, Amazon is selling the Amazon Fire TV Stick for Rs 3,999 and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for Rs 5,999 with the Alexa Voice Remote as an additional accessory for those who may own the older version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, for Rs 1,999.

