How To Make Video Calls Via JioFiber on Your Smart TV, Using Your Phone As Webcam

Reliance’s telecom brand Jio has announced a new feature that will allow Jio Fiber users to make video calls from their TVs without requiring an external camera or webcam. The new feature, called “Camera on Mobile," allows users to make their phone camera an input device for video calls. It enables video calling through JioFiberVoice that is bundled with the Jio Fiber broadband internet service. The feature will be available to both Android and iOS users through the JioJoin app, which was earlier called JioCall. Customers can also use the JioJoin app to make calls using their landline number, using their smartphones.

Reliance says that the ‘Camera on Mobile’ feature has been in testing for the last few months, and has now been rolled out to both Android and iOS users. To start making video calls on a TV using the camera of their smartphone, users need to first configure their 10-digit Jio Fiber number on the JioJoin app. This will allow the app to virtually link their phone as a companion device for the Jio Fiber connection. Once a user is done with the configuration, they can enable the ‘Camera on Mobile’ feature from the JioJoin app settings.

Jio has recommended users to switch to 5GHz Wi-Fi band on their modems to get better video call clarity. Users can, however, experience the feature on a the 2.4GHz band as well, but that may introduce some lag. The JioJoin app is available for download through the App Store and Google Play. The app runs on devices that at least run on Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0.

