How To Pay Electric Bill Online: List of Digital Platforms That Let You Pay Your Bills

Spending long hours in the queue, for paying electricity bills, will soon be over for you. With the wide acceptance of online payment apps, the same work will be done with the help of the internet. And, it will be hassle-free as well.

While paying a bill online saves time and energy of the consumers, it also helps save lots of paper that go to waste as receipts. Electronically generated bills are also valid and are easier to store. Once a person completes any payment, an e-receipt gets automatically generated that can be saved on the computer or mobile phone.

One thing to remember is that electricity bills are to be paid to the state supplier or corporate connector, and not the centre. So there is not one particular portal for the payment of electric bills but quite a few.







Here are some of the platforms that let you pay bills

1. Directly paying on the state or city’s website:

A consumer can search online to find out which body is involved in the process in their respective state or city. One can also look up the body’s details from a printed electricity bill.







2. Bharat bill payment system (BBPS):

It is an integrated bill payment system regulated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). An initiative of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), people can pay bills of electricity, gas, water, landline, mobile phone, broadband and DTH on Bharat Billpay.







3. Third-party portals:

Sites such as Billdesk Bill Pay or Visa Bill Pay provide simple and convenient ways of paying any bill online. It is free for a user as it charges a commission amount from the service providers.







4. Digital wallets:

Widely popularized in the nation, mobile wallet apps like Paytm, BHIM and PhonePe make online payment very simple. There are software specific digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Android Pay available as well.







5. Net banking:

One can open up a net banking site and select the ‘pay bills’ option to complete payments. This will depend on the bank which a customer uses. But for all the sites, users need to register their electricity department as a biller before making the payment.

