Apart from providing the most-widely used search engine and browser, Google also offers a range of smart devices. These include devices like voice-activated Google Home speaker, Google Nest Hub and Google Home Mini.

Although these devices have a ton of features, most people prefer to blast music through them. They make it convenient for one to give voice commands and play whatever music one wishes to listen to. Though having a good speaker isn’t enough as you also need to feed the right music in it.

What if you have the right playlist on your phone but you are unable to connect it to the Google Home device. But you need not worry as following some easy steps will help you connect your Google Home device with Apple music.

Apple Music remains to be one of the best platforms to stream music and hosts songs of various artists and genres. By connecting it to the Google Home device, you will be able to toggle through your playlist through voice commands and pause, play, and switch songs easily.

To link your Apple Music with Google Home device, follow the steps below:

Step – 1 Open the Google Home application on your Android or iPhone. Make sure that you are signed in to your Google account.

Step – 2 Next, open the settings from the recommended section.

Step – 3 Scroll down to the services section and tap on ‘Music’.

Step – 4 Look through the list of available services and select ‘Apple Music’ from there.

Step – 5 Next, confirm linking your Apple Music account to the Google Home device.

Step – 6 Sign in to your Apple account through the webpage that opens. You will be also asked to complete the two-factor authentication.

Step – 7 Next, press ‘Allow’ when Google asks to access Apple Music.

Step – 8 You are all done. Now Google Home will connect to your Apple Music account and will make it the default music streaming service.

