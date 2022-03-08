How to Port Your Mobile Number to Jio Connection From Airtel, Vi

Reliance Jio has esablished itself as one of the most reliable and sought-after telecom operator in the country. With some of the best prices with strong and fast connectivity, Jio has attracted millions of customers over the past few years, with more and more people coming on-board every day. With the popularity, comes the question of how to become a Jio customer. Many people have, in the past, ported to Jio from their previous telecom operators, and many still ask us how they can port from their old SIM provider to Jio. In this article, we will show you how to get a new Jio connection on your same old number.

Before you begin, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, if you are on a postpaid number, it is important to clear all your pending dues with your provider. As per government regulations, if you are porting within the same telecom circle, the number will be activated within 3 days after successful validation. For outside of the current telecom circle, it will take 5 days for the number to get activated. Port in requests from Jammu & Kashmir, Assam & North East customers will be processed within 15 working days. Your services, however, will not be interupted and you will be able to use your old SIM till the process is completed.

HOW TO PORT FROM YOUR NETWORK TO JIO

To port in to Jio, users need to SMS PORT to 1900 from their existing number which needs to be ported to Jio.

You will get an SMS that will contain the UPC code and its expiry date.

Go to your nearest Jio Store or Jio Retailer with the UPC (Unique porting code).

Users need to carry their original Aadhaar card or original Proof of Address(POA) / Proof of Identity(POI) documents to place MNP request.

Alternatively, you can also ask for an executive to come to your address and collect documents and place the portability request.

