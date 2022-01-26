Don't Want To Reveal Identity? Here's How to Post In Facebook Groups Anonymously

Have you ever thought of posting something in a Facebook group without revealing your user name? If yes, then you can do it now by using the anonymous posting feature. However, a group administrator has to enable this feature to allow the group members to post something while remaining anonymous. Facebook groups having an anonymous posting feature enabled will give the members the freedom to post something while hiding their name. However, it should be kept in mind that your name in your anonymous posts will be visible to group admins, moderators, and Facebook teams. The anonymous posts will appear in the group after approval from an admin or moderator of the group.

Steps to Post Anonymously in a Facebook Group

Step 1: Login by using your user ID and password in a Facebook-supported device

Step 2: On the sidebar of the menu, click on “Groups.”

Step 3: Select a group in which you want to post something anonymously. If the admin of that group has enabled the anonymous posting feature, then it will show the “Anonymous Post” option, click on it.

Step 4: Now, click on “Create Anonymous Post” at the bottom of the window given by Facebook which also contains a few disclaimers.

Step 5: A “Create Post” window will appear on your screen. Now, you can post like you normally make posts on Facebook.

Step 6: After finishing your post, click on “Submit.”

Step 7: Your post will be submitted to the group admins and moderators.

Step 8: Your post will be published and appear in the group after it will be approved by an admin or a moderator of the group.

An active member of any Facebook group can request its admin to enable an anonymous posting feature for its members.

Here is how group admins can turn on anonymous posting in a Facebook group –

Step 1: Log in to your Facebook account

Step 2: Select “Groups,” and then choose your group.

Step 3: Click on “Admin Tools” section in the selected group. Click on “Settings”

Step 4: Choose the “Anonymous Posting” section and turn it on.

Step 5: Click on “Save” at the bottom of the window to enable anonymous posts in your Facebook group.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.