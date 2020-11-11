How to Pre-Order Apple's New M1-Powered 13-Inch MacBook Pro: All Configurations and EMI Options

Apple last night launched its first set of Mac computers powered by Apple's in-house M1 processor. The new launches included a new MacBook Air, a Mac Mini (2020), and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro - all powered by the Apple's new M1 processor. All the three new Mac computers are already available for pre-orders on Apple's official online store. Potential buyers can configure their new Apple Silicon-powered Macs with various RAM and storage options on the Apple store.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 processor has been priced at Rs 1,22,900 onwards for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. Potential buyers of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, like the M1-powered MacBook Air, can opt for up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The 16GB RAM option costs Rs 20,000 extra, taking the effective price of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro to Rs 1,42,900 for a 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Further, buyers can ipt for up to 2TB of storage, which costs Rs 80,000 extra over the base variant's Rs 1,22,900 pricetag. For 512GB, users need to pay Rs 20,000 extra, while for 1TB SSD storage, buyers need to pay Rs 40,000 over the base price. A maxed out M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage will cost Rs 2,22,900 on Apple's official store. Buyers can also opt for Apple's Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X editing tools along with the new MacBook Air. Final Cut Pro X costs Rs 24,900 and Logic Pro X costs Rs 15,500.

While Apple has not announced any discounts for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, buyers can opt for EMI options starting at Rs 14,464 per month. While Apple has said that the new MacBook Air laptops will start shipping on November 17, the Apple online store says that the 13-inch MacBook Pro will take two to three weeks to ship to end customers.

Powered by Apple's octa-core M1 processor, the MacBook Pro also features an 8-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The 13-inch TrueTone Retina display on the MacBook Pro comes with a 2,560x1x600 pixels resolution and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is said to provide up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge. In terms of connectivity, the new MacBook Pro includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports (also for charging), two USB 3.1 Gen 2, and a headphones jack. It also includes Wifi-6, HD Webcam, Bluetooth v5.0, and Touch ID sensor. Further, the laptop retains the Magic Keyboard as well as the touch bar. The 13-inch MacBook Pro also houses stereo speakers with three triple-mic arrays to provide studio-quality audio recordings.