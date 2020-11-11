How to Pre-Order the New Apple M1-Powered MacBook Air: All Configurations and EMI Options

Apple last night launched its first set of Mac computers powered by Apple's in-house M1 processor. The new launches included a new MacBook Air, a Mac Mini (2020), and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro - all powered by an Apple's own octa-core M1 processor. The new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models are already available for pre-orders via Apple's online store, and users can configure their laptops in various RAM and storage options.

The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 processor has been priced at Rs 92,900 onwards in India for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage variant. Potential buyers pre-ordering the new MacBook Air on Apple's online store can opt for up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The 16GB RAM costs Rs 20,000 extra, taking the effective price of the M1-powered MacBook Air to Rs 1,12,900 for a 16GB + 256GB configuration. The SSD storage on the new MacBook Air can be extended to up to 2TB, with the 2TB option costing Rs. 80,000 extra over the base variant. 512GB storage costs Rs 20,000 over the base variant, while 1TB storage costs Rs 40,000 extra. A maxed out MacBook Air with an octa-core M1 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage will cost Rs. 1,92,900. Further, buyers can also opt for Apple's Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X editing tools along with the new MacBook Air. Final Cut Pro X costs Rs 24,900 and Logic Pro X costs Rs 15,500.

Apple has not announced any deals or offers for the new MacBook Air on its official online store, but potential buyers can opt for no-cost EMI options. While Apple has said that the new MacBook Air laptops will start shipping on November 17, the Apple online store says that the MacBook Air will take two to three weeks to ship to end customers.

Powered by Apple's new octa-core M1 processor, the MacBook Air also features a 7-core GPU and a 16-core neural engine. The new MacBook Air comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The 13-inch Retina display on the new MacBook Air has a 2,560x1,600p resolution with a 227ppi pixel density. The new MacBook Air delivers up to 18 hours of claimed video playback time or 15 hours of web browsing on a single charge. In terms of connectivity, the new MacBook Air includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports (also for charging), two USB 3.1 Gen 2, and a headphones jack. It also includes Wifi-6, HD Webcam, Bluetooth v5.0, and Touch ID sensor. The laptop weighs 1.29 kg and it ships with the latest macOS Big Sur out-of-the-box. The packaging includes 2-metre USB Type-C cable and 30W USB-C Power Adapter. Further, the new MacBook Air retains the Magic Keyboard that Apple introduced to the previous generation 13-MacBook Air.