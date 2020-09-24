How to Pre-Order Xbox Series X, Series S in India

Microsoft started taking pre-orders for its upcoming gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on September 22. The bookings opened in India at 9AM on the same day, with Microsoft listing the two consoles on Flipkart, Amazon, and Reliance Digital. While the all-digital Xbox Series S has been priced at Rs. 34,990, the Xbox Series X costs Rs. 49,990 in India. Last we checked, the stocks for the Xbox Series X seems to have ended on all three platforms, the Xbox Series S however, is still very much available for pre-order on all the platforms. Let's take a look at how to order Microsoft's latest gaming consoles in India:

How to Pre-Oder Xbox Series X, Series S on Amazon

Amazon India has been listed as one of the official retailers for the new Xbox consoles on the Microsoft website. The platform is offering both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, but seems to have run out of Series X stocks. Customers can opt for getting notified when new stocks become available. The Xbox Series X can be pre-ordered using this link. The Xbox Series S can be pre-ordered right now by visiting the Amazon India page. Xbox Series S also seems to be out of stock for certain areas in the country.

While Microsoft has not announced any introductory offers on the new Xbox consoles, Amazon customers can avail of a few benefits like no-cost EMI, and 10 percent Amazon Pay cashback.

How to Pre-Order Xbox Series X, Series S on Flipkart

Flipkart has also been listed as a retail partner by Microsoft. The website, however, only has stocks for the Xbox Series S leftover for select pin codes now. Flipkart says that it will deliver the console by November 14, four days after the official launch. Xbox Series S can be pre-ordered on Flipkart using this link.

Even Flipkart is providing EMI options and a couple of discounts on Xbox consoles like a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

How to Pre-Order Xbox Series X, Series S on Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital has also ran out of Xbox Series X stocks but has sufficient Series S stocks remaining. The platform is saying that it will dispatch the Xbox Series S console by November 11, a day after the official launch. Xbox Series S can be pre-ordered via Reliance Digital here.