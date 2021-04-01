How to Recharge your Delhi Metro Card with Amazon Pay: A Step-by-Step Guide

Amazon today announced the launch of Delhi Metro Smart Card recharge service via Amazon Pay. Customers using the Delhi Metro can recharge their cards via Amazon pay in a convenient, cashless, and safe manner. Customers can do so by simply using the Amazon Pay tab on their Amazon shopping app or website. Customers can click on the “Metro Recharge" option under the Amazon Pay tab and follow the instructions to recharge their Metro card. the steps include entering the Metro card number, then customers can choose any amount between Rs 100 - Rs 2,000 to recharge their card. After successful payment, users need to tap the card at the automatic vending machine at any Delhi Metro station and select “Top-Up" to add balance to their card.

“As part of our commitment to our customers, we are constantly innovating and creating new experiences to make digital payments seamless across a variety of use cases. Commute is a very important aspect of daily lives of our customers and Delhi Metro is the lifeline for millions of daily commuters in Delhi-NCR. By enabling our customers to recharge their Delhi Metro cards in a contactless manner, we aim to make their lives more convenient, safe, cashless and secure.” Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO of Amazon Pay said.

Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, the adoption of contactless payments has grown significantly. Most of the growth is driven by customers’ concerns for hygienic, socially distant, and secure payments transactions for their day to day needs.