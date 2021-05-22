How to Register For COVID-19 Vaccine and Book Appointment Via Co-WIN, Aarogya Setu

With the COVID-19 situation in India, the government earlier this month started vaccinating all Indians above the age of 18. The vaccination drive for citizens above 18 years old of age began on May 1 where they can register for the vaccine for themselves and their family via the government’s Co-WIN platform that can also be accessed through the Aarogya Setu app. One Co-WIN account can be used to register up to four people. Let us again walk you through how to register for COVID-19 vaccine via Co-WIN and Aarogya Setu and what all do you need in order to register yourself and book a date and time to get your COVID-19 vaccine jab.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR VACCINE VIA CO-WIN

In order to register for the vaccine, users need to go to the Co-WIN website and click on Register/ Sign in. The second step involves users to add their mobile number and verify themselves via a one-time password (OTP). Next step involves entering all your details including which photo ID proof you want to use, name, gender, and year of birth. After registering, users will get an option to schedule an appointment (Click “Schedule" next to the name of the registered user). Add your area Pin code and click on Search to find a vaccination centre near you, select date and time, and then click “Confirm."

Users registering for the vaccine via Co-WIN can add up to four members through one login. There is also an option of rescheduling an appointment.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR VACCINE VIA AAROGYA SETU

For registering on the Aarogya Setu app, Indians need to open the app and click on the Co-WIN tab present on the home screen. Then, users need to select “Vaccination Registration" and then enter their phone number to verify themselves via an OTP. On the Registration page, users need to enter all their details like which photo ID proof they’ll be using, name, gender, and year of birth (same as Co-WIN platform), then click “Register." After registering, users can go ahead and look for a vaccination centre near them by entering the area Pin code and clicking search. Then, they can select a date and time to book an appointment.

