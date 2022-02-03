How To Restore Deleted Text Messages On Your Android Phone

We get scores of text messages on our Android phones on a daily basis, much of which can be categorized into spam. You may have decided to remove all irrelevant text messages and in the process, deleted an important one that you needed by mistake. It happens to the best of us. If you have done that, there is no need to panic because there are ways to retrieve those messages. There are two ways, depending on whether you created a backup of your phone before losing the messages or not.

Restoring deleted text messages through backup

You can restore your backup to retrieve deleted text messages if you have enabled Google Drive backups on your Android phone. However, you have to bear in mind that this requires a reset to factory settings, which means all data on your phone will be erased. Back up any important files on your phone before you proceed.

Once you are ready to reset your phone to factory settings, go to Settings and tap System.

From the list of options, select Reset options, followed by Reset all data (factory reset).

To finish resetting your phone, follow the on-screen prompts.

After that, begin setting up your phone from the ground up.

When your phone prompts you to sign in with a Google account, select the account you used to back up your phone.

You'll be able to access your Google Drive backup this way.

Then select “Restore data from a backup," select your Google Drive backup, and enable the “SMS Messages" option. You should soon see your messages restored.

Restoring deleted text messages without a backup

If you had not enabled Google Drive backup on your phone, hope is not lost. You can still rely on some Android data recovery apps that can be found in the market. Two of the most well-known such apps are PhoneRescue and Dr Fone Android Data Recovery among others. Once you install these apps, you will find that they are very much self-explanatory and work in similar ways to scan your phone for lost data, including text messages. However, these apps do come in expensive and there is no guarantee of restoration.

To be on the safe side, it is always recommended to enable backups on your phone.

