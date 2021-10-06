How To Save Twitter Videos On Your iOS Or Android Phone: Step-by-Step Guide

Today’s tech-savvy gen is all about sharing videos, photos and GIFs online. But what if you want to save or download a video to your phone’s local storage? Unfortunately, like all other social media platforms, Twitter also doesn’t give that privilege to its users.

But trust us when we say those days are gone. There are plenty of other ways, which let you download the video which caught your eyes. There are a number of reasons why you would wish to download videos from Twitter, and how you do so is highly dependent on the device and version you are using.

We’ve covered a couple of methods for downloading videos from Twitter on your iPhone or Android in this article. When sharing a video, however, it is important to provide credit to the original creator.

If you wish to save the video to your Android phone, the Download Twitter Videos app will do the trick. This software makes it simple to download videos from Twitter and Instagram. Here’s what you should do next:

1. Install the ‘Download Twitter video’ APK on your Android device.

2. After installing the app, you must use the Twitter app or the web browser on your Android phone to navigate to the target tweet from which you want to save the video or GIF.

3. Once you find the video, tap the Share icon and choose either Copy link to Tweet or Share Tweet via.

4. Exit the Twitter app, if you copied the link. > open Download Twitter Videos > paste the link into the text area at the top of your screen.

5. If you chose to share a tweet, search for and select the Download Twitter Video app icon from the sharing choices. In the background, the app will begin downloading the video.

6. To watch your downloaded videos, launch the app and navigate to the video you wish to watch. You may then share it with another app, save it to your gallery, or upload it to a cloud storage provider.

However, to save videos from Twitter, iPhone and iPad users have put a little bit of extra effort than Android users, and it can also be more complicated and time-taking. To download the video to your iPhone, you must first install the Documents by Readle or My Media app. After that, you can proceed as follows:

1. Launch the official Twitter app and look for the tweet with the video you want to download.

2. Open the Twitter app on your smartphone and navigate to the Tweet containing the video you wish to save.

3. Tap the Share button, then choose Copy the link to Tweet.

4. Now, on your iPhone, launch the My Media or Documents by Readle app.

5. A browser icon will appear in the bottom right corner. When you tap it, you will be brought to an in-app browser.

6. Open the website by typing www.twittervideodownloader.com into the browser.

7. Paste the copied URL link into the box and press the Download button.

8. The website will now reload and provide numerous download links for your movie in various formats and qualities. Tap the one you wish to save.

9. When you tap a download link, a menu will appear. Tap Download the File, then give your saved video a name.

10. Tap Media in the bottom menu. On this page, you should see your saved video.

11. Tap the file name of your video.

12. A new menu with a selection of options will appear > Tap Save to Camera Roll to save a copy of your Twitter video on your iOS device. You may now access it in other programmes as if you had created the video yourself.

