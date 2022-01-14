How To Scan Documents, ID Cards And Books Using Just Your Smartphone

There was a time when you needed a machine to scan your photos, signatures and documents to fill an application form or submit a document. Thanks to the increased quality of cameras on smartphones and featured apps, we can use the enhancement abilities to totally replace a scanner. Just in a few simple steps, you can scan your documents using an app that matches the physical scan quality.

Step 1: If you do not have the scanning app already installed on your smartphone device, you need to go to the Play Store/App Store and download one.

Step 2: Click on it and follow the on-screen instructions to create or log in to your account.

Step 3: Once you are logged in, a camera interface will open, there will be various modes that you can horizontally scroll through to find the one you need. Usually, you would need the document scan mode, which should have been opened by default. There are other modes such as Whiteboard, Book, ID Card and Business Card as well.

Step 4: Once you are ready, point your camera towards the document you wish to scan.

Step 5: By default, the app will have auto-capture enabled, which means all you need to do is just press on the screen once after the document is appearing in the camera viewfinder. The app will show its magic and detect the four corners of the document on your viewfinder. You should see a message asking you to keep your hand steady while the app captures the document for you. Keep your hand steady and wait for the capturing to finish.

Step 6: Once the document has been captured, the app will take you to the adjust page, where you can choose to crop the image manually if there is a mistake in auto-capture. If you wish to scan more pages, tap on the ‘Keep scanning’ button. If you are done or want to make an adjustment, tap on ‘Adjust and save.’

Step 7: Now, tap on the ‘Save as PDF’ option on the right to save the scanned file as a PDF.

Step 8: If you wish the scanned image to be saved as JPEG, tap on ‘Save as JPEG’ on the next screen. Alternatively, you can tap on more, and press ‘Copy to device’ to save the pdf file to your internal storage.

