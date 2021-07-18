How to Scan QR Codes on Your Android Smartphone

A Quick Response code, or more popularly known as QR code, has been around for years, but you might see its rapid adoption owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scannable matrix barcode aims to carry web links or detailed information about a product in a neat and clutter-free manner. These codes are now rapid popping up in restaurants and cafes to allow customers to access menus digitally via their smartphones. Thankfully, most smartphones these days already come pre-loaded with QR scanning capabilities natively through the camera app; however, there are plenty of options available with third-party apps. Similarly, Android users can scan QR codes via the native camera app or Google Lens that comes loaded out-of-the-box. Here’s how you can use it.

The method is simple, and users only got to do is point their phone’s camera lens to scan QR codes. In most cases, it should work by scanning via the camera app on the Android smartphone, regardless of the phone model. You might need to place the code at the centre of the camera frame in some cases. Refresh the camera app if it fails to scan in the first attempt. Notably, Samsung users would need to enable Bixby Vision within the camera to scan QR codes. Users need to tap the Bixby Vision icon in the top left corner of the camera app. Some old phones may also require users to enable QR code scanning from the main settings screen.

If old Android smartphone users are unable to scan via their native camera app, they can check out free apps on Google Play such as QR & Barcode Scanner and QR Code Reader and Scanner. Though both apps have above 4-star ratings, users must still check out the latest comments and reviews on Google Play for more clarity. As mentioned, users can also use Google Lens that comes pre-loaded on most Android phones. The Google Lens icon typically sits on the Google Assitant search bar.

