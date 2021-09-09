How To Search Google For Images Using Reverse Search

Do you sometimes come across an image and you want to know what it is or what the source of the image is? You can do a Google search based on the image to find out information regarding the image. This is useful for a variety of reasons such finding out the actual source of the image for fact-checking, or to know who the person or what the thing in the image is. Additionally, you may come across a really nice product and you want to find a link to buy it.

Google’s reverse image search helps in quite a few situations. Users can not only find out information regarding the image, but also similar images. Users can also reverse search the images they have taken on their devices. Here are all the steps you need to All you need to follow:

Using Image search on your computer

Step 1: Go to https://images.google.com/

Step 2: Click on the camera icon left to the search button

Step 3: Here, you have two options: you can either paste a URL of an image from somewhere on the internet in the “Post Image URL" tab, or you can select the “Upload an image" tab and choose your image file by clicking on the “Choose File" button. Once you are done, Google will perform your search.

Step 4: If you are using the Google Chrome browser, you can also right-click an image on the web and choose “Search Google for image."

Step 5: You can also drag and drop an image to the Google Images site.

Using Image search on your smartphone

Step 1: To use reverse search on your smartphone, make sure you have the Google app installed.

Step 2:In the search bar, touch on the camera icon. A camera will open and ask you to take a picture.

Step 3: Either take a picture or select an image from your phone by clicking on the image icon on the bottom-left.

Step 4: Soon, you will see search results. You can also select highlighted text from the image to copy or translate it.

Additionally, if you are on an android device, you can also perform a reverse search by using the share button anywhere and choosing the “Search image" option.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here