How To Secure Your Google Account: 4 Things You Must Do

Google is a critical part of everyone’s life these days. You need Google to access the internet, browse your mail and even receive messages. Your Android phone needs a Google account sign-in for advanced features and convenient experiences. So, it goes without saying that securing your Google account has to be a paramount aspect for every user of the internet.

With payments going digital, and food ordering being done simply using an app, it all comes down to the hardware in your hands, i.e. the smartphone. You don’t need to spend a lot of time to secure your Google account, and you can follow these steps to get it done today.

Take The Google Security Checkup

Google has a detailed list of actions that users can apply to secure their Google account. The Google Security Checkup is there to foolproof your devices, and help you remove the ones that are no longer in use. Google gives you a list of devices that have been used to log into your Google account. If you find any phone or tablet that has been used months or even years back, Google will ask you to remove its access to your account.

In addition to this, you can verify the email ID used for sign-in and recovery.

Track Your Passwords

When you have so many digital accounts, tracking their passwords can be a nightmare. With the Security Checkup, you can make sure which of your passwords have been part of data breaches. Google advises users to change the passwords of the exposed accounts right away.

Enable Safe Browsing

Safe Browsing has been mentioned quite a few times but Google has an enhanced feature that protects users against accessing dangerous websites, the files they download and even the extensions that you use on Chrome and other apps. The feature also alerts users if their password has been exposed in a breach.

Google uses the URLs from Chrome and Google apps and checks them for any malicious activity that could endanger the user and their account.

New Account Sign-In Alerts

People tend to use their Google accounts on their friends or other devices. In such cases, Google sends a new sign-in alert to the user and keeps a track of where their Google account has been accessed, no matter in which part of the world they are. This mechanism allows you to monitor if any unexpected incidents occur with your Google account.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here