How To Sell Your Old Used Smartphone on Flipkart

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone and discard your current one, or if you are having an old unused one at home, let those phones not end up in a landfill, adding to e-waste in the environment. Instead, you can now go for the Flipkart Sell Back program which allows users to get rid of used devices, and buy any product of their choice from the earnings, on Flipkart. A press release by Flipkart states that according to IDC, in India, there are about 125 million used smartphones, but only 20 million make it to the reconditioned market.

Nearly 85% of these used smartphones end up in landfills, contributing to the growing amount of e-waste in the environment. Following the acquisition of Yaantra, an electronics re-commerce portal, the Flipkart Sell Back programme was established. It is live across 1,700 pin codes in cities such as Delhi, Kolkata and Patna.

So, if you have a used smartphone you want to sell for another product on Flipkart, here is how you can use the Flipkart Sell Back program to do so.

To begin, launch the Flipkart app on your smartphone.Now, go to the Menu bar and select Sell Back from the drop-down menu.You’ll be taken to the page for the Sell Back Program.To begin the selling procedure, click the “Sell Now" tab.

You need to answer questions like the brand name, IMEI number, and so on.Provide your location and agree to the terms and conditions.As soon as you confirm this, the value of your smartphone will be revealed. That is it. You are done. Within 48 hours, a Flipkart representative will collect your smartphone. Buyers will receive a Flipkart Electronic Gift Voucher within hours of the verification being completed. The voucher can be used to purchase anything on Flipkart.

