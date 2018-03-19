How to Send Large Files Through WhatsApp

WhatsApp, or any other instant messaging platform for that matter, has a limit to the size of the file that can be sent across to your contacts through the platform. These limits are put in place in order to keep WhatsApp’s servers clutter free and working in an optimum condition.However, these limits do not exactly restrict you from sharing files, be it videos, audios or documents, larger than WhatsApp’s specified limit with your contacts. While you will be shown an error message if you try to send a file larger than 100 MB through the platform, WhatsApp does offer you ways around it. So how exactly can you share such large files through WhatsApp? Read on.When you try to share a file with your contacts through WhatsApp, most of the times, it is a file saved on your smartphone’s storage. In such a scenario, the entire file is being transferred over WhatsApp’s servers, which as we all know, WhatsApp would not allow, given the file size we are talking about here.So the alternative around this is simple, a common platform on which the file can be viewed across multiple devices.An effective example of this is YouTube. No matter how big a video file is, you can always share it with your WhatsApp contacts. That is because you only share the YouTube link to the video through WhatsApp, while the original video file is on YouTube’s servers.But YouTube is a public platform. Now we need to use the same logic on a personalised space.Google’s cloud storage comes to the ultimate rescue in this ordeal. Google allows you to store your data, in the form of audio files, video files or any other document type on its servers through Google Drive.So to share a large file with your contacts through WhatsApp, you just need to upload the file to Google Drive and share its link with them. Here are the steps for the same:1. Upload the desired file on Google Drive through the Blue ‘Plus’ icon on the app. Alternatively, you can upload it by directly selecting the file in your gallery and opting for Share>Save to Drive.2. Once uploaded, copy the link to the file by long pressing it and opting for ‘Copy the link’. The file path will be copied to your phone's clipboard.3. Open WhatsApp and simply paste and share the link with your contacts.With this, your contacts will receive a link that will redirect them to the shared file. The best part, WhatsApp will not stop you from doing so. Additionally, the viewers also have an option of downloading the file to their own devices.A big plus here is that such a method of file sharing can be applied to any other cloud storage platform. Google Drive is an ideal choice as every Android user will already be having an account on the same.