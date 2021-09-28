How To Send Money Via WhatsApp Using Payments Feature & How To Set It Up

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is arguably the most popular instant messaging app in the world. The success of the app prompted many other similar apps, but none could match the popularity of WhatsApp. So, when Facebook announced the WhatsApp Payments’ plan for India, the news created quite a buzz. It virtually eliminated the need to carry multiple UPI payments app. WhatsApp users now have the option to save some space by getting to ret UPI apps on their phone.

In November last year, the American tech firm partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to announce the launch of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) based payment option on WhatsApp. The facility was launched with support for 160 banks in India and WhatsApp hoped to expand its UPI base in a graded manner starting with the registered user base of 20 million in UPI.

Here’s how to set WhatsApp Pay UPI for sending or receiving money on the messaging app:

Step 1: For Android users, launch WhatsApp on your mobile and click on the three dots on the top right corner of the app. iOS Users must click on the ‘Settings’ option on the bottom right corner.

Step 2: Click on the Payments option and then select ‘Add Payment Method‘.

Step 3: You will be prompted to accept the WhatsApp Payment policies. Read and accept the terms and conditions carefully before giving approval. Click on Accept and Continue if you wish to move forward with the process.

Step 4: Select your bank from the list of banks given to you. Further, if you have multiple accounts with the same bank, select the account on which you want to activate the UPI facility. However, please make sure that you have the same number linked with your bank account and WhatsApp.

Step 5: WhatsApp will verify your account and number by sending an SMS.

Step 6: Once verified, you will have to create a UPI PIN in case of new UPI registration for future payments.

How to Send Money through UPI

Step 1: To send money through WhatsApp, you will have to go to the ‘Payment‘ option where you will be asked to select the contact to whom you wish to send money. You can also send money using a QR code or UPI address of the receiver in case they are not using WhatsApp payment.

Step 2: Enter the amount and verify the transaction with your UPI PIN.

How to receive money on WhatsApp

If the sender is sending money via WhatsApp, then they just have to follow the steps mentioned above to send money by selecting your contact through their WhatsApp payment option. Those receiving the money don’t have to do anything, even if they don’t use WhatsApp Payments and the money will be credit to their bank accounts.

However, if they aren’t on board the Payment feature on WhatsApp, they can send you by scanning your WhatsApp Pay UPI QR code. They can also use your WhatsApp pay UPI address to send you money.

