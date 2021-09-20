How to Set A Ringtone of Your Choice On iPhone

One of the drawbacks of using an iPhone is not being able to set the ringtone of your choice. The options are often restricted to the default ringtones pre-installed in the Apple handset. The typical iPhone ringtone may confuse you in public into wondering if it is actually your phone ringing or someone else’s. However, now you can set a ringtone of your choice by using the Apple Tone Store.

Purchasing ringtones from the Tone Store will give you a wide range of options and may help you in customising your phone. Let us take a look at how one can make the purchase at the Tone Store.

Step 1: On the home screen of your iPhone, look for the iTunes Store.

Step 2: As you open the iTunes Store app, you will see the music section where you have the option of purchasing songs.

Step 3: From here, you have to go to the Tone Store by tapping on the Tones icon present in the bottom menu of the screen.

Step 4: As you tap the icon, you will be able to view some of the featured ringtones and alert tones for your smartphone. If you have a specific ringtone in your mind, you can tap on the search option and type the song that you want to set as your ringtone.

Step 5: Users also have the option of previewing any ringtone that is listed on the screen. Just tap on the thumbnail to listen to the song.

Step 6: After you have found the perfect ringtone for your phone, you can make the purchase by tapping on the price option right next to the song.

Step 7: A pop-up will appear on your screen with options to set the as the default ringtone, text tone, or assign it to a specific contact. Here you can make the choice according to your preference.

Step 8: The final step is where you will be asked to make the payment. Tap on the purchase option and enter your password, or use Face ID/Touch ID to buy the ringtone.

