How To Set Up Apple One Bundles At Rs 195 Onwards; Good Deals But Power Users Will Feel Ignored

The Apple One subscription bundles are here, combining the subscriptions for multiple Apple services into one single monthly price. These plans are being rolled out in many countries, including in India, and offer Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade Gaming and iCloud storage, all rolled into one subscription. However, these plans will differ according to the services available in your region or country. In India, at this time, Apple One is available in the Individual pack priced at Rs 195 per month and the Family pack that costs Rs 365 per month. The services bundled with the Apple One subscription will be available to users across all Apple devices and more, including iPhone, iPad and Mac. Apple Music, for instance, is also available on other platforms, including Windows 10 computing devices as well as Android phones.

The Apple One Individual plan priced at Rs 195 includes the subscription for Apple Music, Apple Arcade cloud gaming services, Apple TV+ streaming platform and iCloud storage with 50GB space. If you are to purchase all these separately, they would cost Rs 99 per month for Apple Music for the individual subscription, Rs 99 per month for Apple TV+, Rs 99 per month for Arcade and Rs 75 per month for 50GB iCloud cloud storage—and this totals up to Rs 372 instead. The Apple One Family subscription, which you can share with up to five other people, is priced at Rs 365 per month. This includes the Apple Music Family subscription that otherwise costs Rs 149 per month, Apple TV+ for Rs 99 per month, Apple Arcade gaming for Rs 99 per month and 200GB of iCloud storage that otherwise costs Rs 219 per month. The separate subscriptions will otherwise cost you Rs 566 per month instead.

To activate Apple One subscription on your Apple iPhone and iPad, you need to open the settings app and tap on the Apple ID details along with your profile photo at the top of the settings menu page. Here, select subscriptions. You will now see a list of all your subscriptions and the option to try Apple One. You can then choose between Apple One Individual and Apple One Family. On a Mac device, you can access the subscriptions via the App Store app and follow a similar process to try out the Apple One subscription plans.

At this time, these are the two Apple One subscription plans available in India. In some countries, there is also the Premier plan, a higher tier option that includes 2TB of iCloud storage as well as Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ that arrives later this year. The fact that Apple News+ is still not available in India, for example, this pack is not available. That means someone who is on the 2TB iCloud storage plan already cannot take advantage of the Apple One subscriptions at this time, unless they are okay with downgrading to 200GB storage. That, for power users and heavy users, may be a problem.