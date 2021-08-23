How To Transfer Contacts From iPhone to Android? Here Is What You Need To Do

If you are planning to switch from an Apple iPhone to a new Android phone, or are planning to keep both, transferring contacts would generally feel like a mountain to climb. While one might think that they can transfer the contacts manually only, this is not true. You will require cloud storage service and cloud sync to get this done, and we tell you exactly how to do it. Spoiler alert first, either Google Drive, a Google account sync or creating vCard sync will be your best friends in such a situation.

Contacts from iPhone to Android using Google Drive

Note, syncing your contacts to Google Drive will allow you to transfer all contacts on your device.

Step 1: First, download the Google Drive app on your iPhone. Log into it with the Google account you are planning to use on your Android.

Step 2: Click on the three lines in the top-left corner. From the drop-down, tap on Settings.

Step 3: Next, click on Backup. Just in case you don’t see this option, it means that your organization has restricted the data you can share with Google.

Step 4: On the page, tap Contacts and make sure that the slider is toggled on. Now, go back and tap ‘Start Backup.’ This process might take a while, and it totally depends on the number of contacts you have. Well, you can choose to backup calendar events and photos too.

Step 5: Once the backup is completed, sign into that same Google account on your Android phone. All your contacts will transfer, without any hassle.

Contacts From iPhone or Android using Google Account

The second method is to transfer using Gmail but only the contacts which are linked with the Gmail account will transfer. The Gmail account has to be enabled on your iPhone beforehand to do this. Here is how you can transfer contacts from iPhone to Android using Gmail:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on you iPhone. Tap the Mail option.

Step 2: Tap on Accounts and select the Gmail account you want to use on your Android.

Step 3: On the page that opens, ensure that the Contacts slider is toggled on.

Step 4: On your Android phone, log in with that same Gmail account. All the Gmail account’s contacts will likely cross over automatically.

Contacts From iPhone or Android using vCard

The third way to transfer your contacts from Apple to Android is using a vCard. Before we discuss the process, it is important to know what is a vCard? A vCard which is also known as a VCF file, which is a standard file that holds contact information. Every phone can read these VCF files, making it a perfect method to transfer contacts.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap your name at the top.

Step 2: Tap iCloud. Make sure that Contacts are toggled on in the list of apps.

Step 3: Head to icloud.com on your Android device and log into your iCloud account.

Step 4: Once you’re logged in, in the top-right corner of Chrome, click on the three dots. And select Desktop site.

Step 5: Select ‘Contacts’ on the new desktop version of iCloud and now, tap the small gear icon in the bottom-left corner.

Step 6: A menu will open, tap Select All, and next you have to Export vCard.

Step 7: The .VCF file will get downloaded into your phone’s files app. Google might call it Files by Google or My Files. Open it.

Step 8: It will ask you if you would like to import the contacts, tap OK.

